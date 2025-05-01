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Introduction to Community Ecology
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Introduction to Community Ecology
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51. Community Ecology / Introduction to Community Ecology / Problem 4
Problem 4
According to the intermediate disturbance hypothesis, what level of disturbance is expected to maximize species diversity?
A
Intermediate disturbance
B
No disturbance
C
High disturbance
D
Low disturbance
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