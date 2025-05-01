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Introduction to Community Ecology
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Introduction to Community Ecology
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51. Community Ecology / Introduction to Community Ecology / Problem 3
Problem 3
How might removing a top predator from a community affect the trophic structure?
A
It would lead to an increase in diversity within producers.
B
Herbivore populations may increase, leading to vegetation depletion.
C
The impact would be negligible due to the presence of other predators.
D
It would increase the overall biomass of the community.
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