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Introduction to Community Ecology
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Introduction to Community Ecology
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51. Community Ecology / Introduction to Community Ecology / Problem 2
Problem 2
In a forest, two bird species compete for the same insects. Over time, one species adapts to hunt during the night while the other hunts during the day. What concept does this exemplify?
A
Competitive exclusion
B
Mutualism
C
Resource partitioning
D
Character displacement
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