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Introduction to Community Ecology
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Introduction to Community Ecology
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51. Community Ecology / Introduction to Community Ecology / Problem 1
Problem 1
What is the primary focus of community ecology?
A
Exploring abiotic factors affecting ecosystems
B
Studying individual species in isolation
C
Analyzing genetic variations within populations
D
Understanding the interactions and structure within biological communities
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