Skip to main content
General Biology
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Textbook Solutions
Flashcards
Explore
Try the app
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Textbook Solutions
Flashcards
Explore
Try the app
Back
Logistic Population Growth
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Logistic Population Growth
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
2 of 2
50. Population Ecology / Logistic Population Growth / Problem 2
Problem 2
Given n = 500, r = 0.2, and k = 1000, calculate the instantaneous population growth rate using the logistic growth equation.
A
100
B
200
C
50
D
0
AI tutor
0
0 Comments
Show Answer
More options