During the recombination in the prophase stage, DNA sequences are broken and then rejoined. Identify which of the genetic recombinations will occur after the crossing over of the given homologous pair.
As illustrated in the prophase stage of meiotic cell division, the pairs of the replicated chromosomes are called _____ and are joined by a centromere.
If we have a DNA amount of 20pg in G1, what will be the new DNA amount after the S phase during the interphase stage?
During this phase in Meiosis I, homologous chromosomes are paired and aligned in two rows in the middle of the cell.