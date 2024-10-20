General Biology
Mitochondria are the most important organelles of the eukaryotic cells because they are involved in the manufacture and supply of energy to the cells. The number of mitochondria in a cell depends on:
Which one is incorrectly matched with its role in a eukaryotic cell?
Which of the following structures are found in both mitochondria and chloroplasts?
Which of the following processes exclusively takes place in chloroplasts?
The disk-shaped structures in chloroplasts that contain pigments for photosynthesis are called: