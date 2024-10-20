A botanist crosses a plant with red flowers with another plant of the same species with white flowers and discovers that the F1 generation has plants with pink flowers. When he crossed these F1 plants, he obtained red, pink, and white flowers in a ratio of 1:2:1. What do you think the genotype of pink flowers will be if the flower colour alleles are R (red) and r (white)?
Huntington's disease is a heritable condition resulting from CAG trinucleotide repeat expansion on chromosome 4p specifically in the huntingtin (HTT) gene. This is an example of:
What phenotypic ratio in the F2 generation was observed by Mendel in his monohybrid cross?
What is the probability of getting wrinkled seeds if we self-cross a heterozygous round-seeded pea plant?