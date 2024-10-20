- Download the worksheet to save time writing
- Start solving the practice problems
- If you're stuck, watch the video solutions
- See your summary to get more insights
The Cri-du-chat (cat's cry) syndrome is a condition in which a piece or region of chromosome 5 is deleted, resulting in the absence of all genes in that area. Infants with this condition have a cry that sounds like a cat. This is an example of:
If a normal nucleotide sequence of 5' GGTTCC 3' mutates to 5' GGCTCC 3', this is considered as:
Prior to the industrial revolution, grey-coloured moths predominated; however, after the industrial revolution, black-coloured moths predominated because soot blackened the trunks of trees. Which of the following factors do you believe is responsible for the generation of a black allele in a population of grey-coloured moths?
Which of the following might be altered if the mRNA is present but the protein for an enzyme is absent in an organism?
Sickle cell anemia is an inherited disorder. It affects the shape of red blood cells, which carry oxygen to all parts of the body. Due to the sickle shape, it becomes more rigid, slowing and blocking the blood flow. The disorder is caused by a single nucleotide difference in the hemoglobin gene, which changes glutamic acid into valine. This type of mutation is an example of _______________.
Which of the following mutations is considered the most deleterious?
Which of the following characterizes a point mutation?