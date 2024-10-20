How do springtails help the moss plants in their egg fertilization?
If plants and insects both existed for the first 300 million years after plants first evolved, why was pollination by insects not common in that period, as it is today?
In bryophytes such as mosses, the male gametes are also called _____.
According to recent studies, springtails are more attracted to the volatile organic compound (VOC) scent among female mosses, helping them fertilize their eggs. How can we investigate this behavior among springtails?
In terms of reproduction, it is hard for the mosses to propagate on land because: