Choose the incorrect statement from the below options.
Which of the following statements best describes the water potential of a cell when placed in a solution with a higher water potential?
If a cell is placed in a hypertonic solution, what will happen to the cell?
When you place a red blood cell in a hypotonic solution, you observe that it swells and bursts. However, when a mushroom is placed in a hypotonic solution, you observe that it swells and becomes mushy but does not burst. Which of the following can explain this result?
Why do slugs and snails die when sprinkled with salt?
A cell is placed in a beaker containing a solution of simple sugars, glucose, fructose and sucrose. Which one of the following directions of passive movement of substances is incorrect? (Note plasma membrane is impermeable to disaccharides)