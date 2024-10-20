Due to increased anthropogenic emissions of CO2 into the atmosphere, the oceans also absorb a massive amount of CO2. When this CO2 reacts with ocean water, it forms carbonic acid, making the water more _________.
The human body regulates the pH levels of several body parts, including the vagina. Why is it important to maintain its slightly acidic pH?
Baking soda has a pH of 8. Which of the following statements, therefore, is true?
If the pH of the lake is 5 then what will be the hydroxide concentration of that Lake?