General Biology
What happens to the mitotic spindle during telophase?
Identify the mitotic phase when the sister chromatids which are formed during the S phase separate and the resulting daughter chromosomes move toward the poles.
During which phase do the kinetochore microtubules shorten?
Which of the following does not happen during the metaphase of mitosis?
A light micrograph of the divided cells in part of an onion root is taken. Identify the cell which correctly describes the telophase stage of mitosis