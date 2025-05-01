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Population Sampling Methods
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Population Sampling Methods
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50. Population Ecology / Population Sampling Methods / Problem 2
Problem 2
What is a common method for using transects to estimate population size?
A
Calculating the average size of organisms along the transect.
B
Counting organisms along a line and extrapolating to the area.
C
Analyzing genetic samples from along the transect.
D
Marking organisms and observing their movement.
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