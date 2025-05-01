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Population Sampling Methods
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Population Sampling Methods
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50. Population Ecology / Population Sampling Methods / Problem 4
Problem 4
Which factor might most significantly skew results in population size estimation using the mark and recapture method?
A
The time of day when sampling occurs.
B
The color of the markers used.
C
High mortality rate of marked individuals.
D
The season during which the study is conducted.
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