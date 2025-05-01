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Population Sampling Methods
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Population Sampling Methods
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50. Population Ecology / Population Sampling Methods / Problem 3
Problem 3
Which molecular tool can be used to estimate population size by analyzing genetic diversity?
A
Transect lines.
B
Recapture rates.
C
Microsatellite markers.
D
Quadrat sampling.
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