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Population Sampling Methods
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Population Sampling Methods
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50. Population Ecology / Population Sampling Methods / Problem 1
Problem 1
Which of the following best describes a quadrat?
A
A method to estimate population size based on genetic markers.
B
A line laid out to sample organisms along its length.
C
A tool used to capture mobile organisms for study.
D
A square plot used to sample organisms in a specific area.
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