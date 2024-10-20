Which of the following options correctly includes all the features shared by prokaryotic and eukaryotic cells?
1. Presence of nucleus
2. Presence of cell wall
3. Presence of membranous organelles
4. Presence of DNA
A cell was studied under an electron microscope. The following features were observed in the cell:
1. No membrane-bound organelles
2. Absence of nucleus
3. Presence of 70S ribosomes in the cytoplasm
Based on the above features, the cell under investigation was probably
Surface-volume ratios are critical for nutrient exchange between cells and their surroundings. Cells are microscopic in order to maintain the _______ surface-volume ratios needed to ______ the rate of exchange of substances.
___ are the long filamentous protein structures located at the surface of bacterial cells allowing them to colonize specific surfaces.
Determine the correct labels of the parts of a eukaryotic cell.
Which of the following is correct with respect to the membranes of eukaryotic cells?
In a prokaryotic cell, which of the following is not present?