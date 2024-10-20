General Biology
What explains the mild climate on the coast and the extreme climate on land?
A piece of coal when completely burnt produces 400 kcal of energy which is used to change the temperature of 40-L water by 10°C. How much energy is required to increase the temperature of 6 L of water by 5°C ?"(Note: 1kg water=IL)
Why does a large iceberg have more thermal energy than a cup of hot tea?
Why does water have a high specific heat compared to other substances?
Which of the following statements regarding heat of vaporization is correct?