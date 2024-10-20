Which of the following is responsible for the amino acid sequences of prolactin hormone?
In an aqueous environment, where are the hydrophobic R groups located in a myoglobin molecule?
In an amino acid, identify the bond formed by the side chain with the α-carbon.
Which of the following is responsible for altering the structure and function of a protein?
Which level of protein structure does the β-pleated sheet represent?
Identify the proteins that assist other proteins in re-forming their shape.
Calculate the number of different sequences that can be generated by assembling 5 amino acids into peptides that are 6 residues long if a cell only uses 5 amino acids instead of 20.