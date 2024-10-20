Given the following descriptions, identify the option which is incorrect about slime molds:
P. The slime molds cause the decay and decomposition of the organic matter in the soil.
Q. They play an important role as primary producers in the food web
R. Slime mold leaves a slimy material along the pathway of their locomotion
S. The Plasmodia of slime molds are an excellent material for the study of the structure and physiology of protoplasm.
Identify which of the following lacks cilia or flagella and has a gliding movement.
Limestone deposits are formed by the sedimentation of remnants of dead bodies of marine organisms. Which of the following marine organisms are involved in the formation of limestone deposits?
______are known for causing red tide, bioluminescence, and releasing dangerous toxins in the water.
All of the following are correctly paired with their description except:
Red algae, green algae, and plants are included in this supergroup of eukaryotes.
This type of protist moves slowly with the help of protoplasmic outgrowths called pseudopodia.