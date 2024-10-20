In Drosophila, brown body colour (B) is dominant to black (b) and long wings (W) are dominant to short wings (w). A researcher crossed a male Drosophila with genotype "BBWW" with a female Drosophila with genotype "bbww". She then crosses two Drosophila of the F1 generation and draws the F2 Punnett square in her record book, which is shown below, and you have to fill in the blanks in her Punnett square.
In Drosophila, brown body color (B) is dominant to black (b) and long wings (W) are dominant to short wings (w). A researcher crossed a male Drosophila with genotype "BBWw" with a female Drosophila with genotype "Bbww". She then makes the F1 Punnett square for the same in her record book. Which of the following Punnett squares should she draw in her record book?
A recessive allele of a particular gene causes both a white fur and a cross-eyed condition in tigers. If a normal tiger that is homozygous at this locus is mated with a white cross-eyed tiger, what will be the probability of having a normal tiger?