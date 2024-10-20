General Biology
Arrange the following stages of cellular respiration from the lowest to the highest on the basis of the total amount of ATP produced per molecule of glucose.
1. Glycolysis
2. Pyruvic acid oxidation
3. Krebs cycle
4. Oxidative phosphorylation
Cellular respiration is divided into the following four stages:
2. Pyruvic acid metabolism
4. Oxidative Phosphorylation
Identify the option that includes all stages in which carbon dioxide is not produced.
Which one is not true for ATP:
What is the total number of CO2 molecules that are released during Pyruvate Oxidation and the Citric Acid Cycle for each molecule of glucose being metabolized?