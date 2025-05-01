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r/K Selection
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r/K Selection
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50. Population Ecology / r/K Selection / Problem 4
Problem 4
How do fecundity and survivorship trade-offs differ between r-selected and k-selected species?
A
r-selected species have high fecundity and low survivorship, while k-selected species have low fecundity and high survivorship.
B
Both types of species have similar fecundity and survivorship.
C
r-selected species have low fecundity and high survivorship.
D
k-selected species have high fecundity and low survivorship.
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