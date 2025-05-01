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r/K Selection
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r/K Selection
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50. Population Ecology / r/K Selection / Problem 2
Problem 2
What characterizes k-selected species in terms of their reproductive strategy?
A
Adaptation to unstable environments.
B
Low fecundity and high parental investment.
C
High fecundity and low parental investment.
D
Boom and bust population cycles.
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