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r/K Selection
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r/K Selection
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50. Population Ecology / r/K Selection / Problem 3
Problem 3
Which scenario is most likely to result in a boom and bust population cycle for r-selected species?
A
An environment with low predation pressure.
B
An unstable environment with fluctuating resources.
C
High competition for resources.
D
A stable environment with consistent resource availability.
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