The plants producing spores of similar shape and size are known as ______whereas plants that produce different types of spores are known as________.
Which one of the following is incorrectly paired?
On the basis of their appearance, determine the right labelling on the phylogenetic tree for the following features. [1] - flowers, [2] - embryos, [3] - seeds, [4] - vascular tissue.
"Alternation of generations" is found in which of the following?
In an investigation, a plant was identified with the following characteristics:
1. Vascular system present.
2. Flowers are present.
3. Fruits with seeds are present.
Based on the aforementioned features, under which group would you place that plant?
Angiosperms are seed plants that produce fruits, seeds, and flowers. The term "seed" refers to a fertilized _____, whereas "_____" develops into "_____" following fertilization.
The term "spermatophyte" refers to all seed-bearing plants, which include _______ and _______.