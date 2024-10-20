The biological species concept defines species as a group of organisms that can interbreed. Which of the following groups of organisms do not follow this categorization?
A group of mosquitoes had developed resistance to DDT allowing them to survive and reproduce after DDT exposure. This is an example of:
A single ancestral species can diverge into two species in the same geographical region. This type of evolution is referred to as:
Ernst Mayr uses the idea of___ in defining a species according to the biological species concept.
Morphospecies are differentiated from other species through:
If two populations are reproductively isolated from each other, they must be regarded as:
The theory that states that evolution happens through a short burst of an intense speciation event followed by a lengthy period of no morphological change is called __________.