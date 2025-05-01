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The Human Population
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The Human Population
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50. Population Ecology / The Human Population / Problem 1
Problem 1
If there are 12 billion globally productive hectares available and the human population is 8 billion, what is the maximum sustainable ecological footprint per person?
A
1.5 global hectares per person
B
0.5 global hectares per person
C
2 global hectares per person
D
1 global hectare per person
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