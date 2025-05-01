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The Human Population
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The Human Population
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50. Population Ecology / The Human Population / Problem 4
Problem 4
What challenges do scientists face when estimating Earth's human carrying capacity?
A
The constant rate of resource use across all regions
B
The unchanging ecological footprint per capita
C
The fixed number of resources available on Earth
D
The variability of technological advances and consumption patterns
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