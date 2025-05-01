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The Human Population
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The Human Population
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50. Population Ecology / The Human Population / Problem 2
Problem 2
What is the demographic transition model?
A
A model that describes the aging process of a population
B
A model that describes the transition from high birth and death rates to low birth and death rates as a country industrializes
C
A model that predicts population growth based on migration patterns
D
A model that explains the fluctuation of birth rates due to seasonal changes
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