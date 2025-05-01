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The Human Population
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The Human Population
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50. Population Ecology / The Human Population / Problem 3
Problem 3
Which age structure pyramid is likely to be observed in a non-industrialized developing nation?
A
A broad base with a narrow top, indicating high birth rates
B
A uniform shape, indicating equal birth and death rates
C
A narrow base with a broad top, indicating low birth rates
D
An inverted pyramid, indicating negative growth
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