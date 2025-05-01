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The Human Population
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The Human Population
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50. Population Ecology / The Human Population / Problem 5
Problem 5
Which historical development significantly contributed to the acceleration of human population growth in the last four centuries?
A
The Ice Age
B
The colonization of Antarctica
C
The Industrial Revolution
D
The extinction of large predators
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