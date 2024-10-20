The venus fly trap responds to touch by closing its leaves. Once the insect is digested and the stimulus is removed, it again opens its leaves, restoring it to its original position. This response of fly trap is called:
In plant seeds, the Abscisic acid hormone promotes seed ________ and gibberellin promotes seed _________.
Which of the following best reflects the importance of statoliths in plants?
Abscisic acid is a plant hormone that helps plants respond to:
Ethylene hormone is responsible for short shoots, fat shoots, and increased lateral root growth in seedlings. It is referred to as:
All of the following are true statements regarding gravitropism except:
_____ is a plant hormone that promotes apical dominance, whereas _____ is involved in breaking apical dominance.