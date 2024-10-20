- Download the worksheet to save time writing
Stomatal conductance is the rate of evaporation of water from stomata. Which of the following leaves shows the maximum stomatal conductance rate:
Companion cells are _______ and regulate the activities of ________ sieve tube cells.
The plants suffer from wilting in the spring if they are grown near salted roads because:
From the following four descriptions, identify the ones that are true regarding sugar transport:
P. Sugar is mainly transported by pressure flow.
Q. Sugar transport is due to an osmotically generated pressure gradient.
R. Sugar transport is always from leaves to fruits.
S. Sugar is transported by phloem.
If a plant cell has a solute potential of -0.5 MPa (ΨS) and a pressure potential (ΨP) of 0.2 MPa, what will be the water potential (Ψ)?
If soil water potential is low, water can possibly flow from plants into the soil. To avoid this, what adaptation strategy do plants use?
Water and minerals are transported from roots to leaves mostly via transpiration. Most of the water that reaches the leaves is discharged by the leaves. Which of the following statements about the water content of soil for plants is false?