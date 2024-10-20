AP® biology final exam Flashcards
AP® biology final exam
You can tap to flip the card.
What is the primary function of the mitochondria?
To produce ATP through cellular respiration.Define natural selection.
The process where organisms better adapted to their environment tend to survive and produce more offspring.What is the role of ribosomes in a cell?
To synthesize proteins by translating mRNA.Explain the significance of the Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium.
It describes a population that is not evolving, where allele frequencies remain constant.What is the function of the Golgi apparatus?
To modify, sort, and package proteins and lipids for secretion or delivery to other organelles.Describe the structure of a DNA molecule.
A double helix composed of two strands of nucleotides with a sugar-phosphate backbone and nitrogenous bases.What is the role of chlorophyll in photosynthesis?
To absorb light energy, which is then used to convert carbon dioxide and water into glucose.Define osmosis.
The diffusion of water across a selectively permeable membrane.What is the central dogma of molecular biology?
DNA -> RNA -> Protein; the flow of genetic information.What is the function of tRNA during translation?
To bring amino acids to the ribosome and match them to the coded mRNA message.Explain the process of meiosis.
A type of cell division that reduces the chromosome number by half, creating four haploid cells.What is the significance of crossing over during meiosis?
It increases genetic variation by exchanging DNA between homologous chromosomes.What is an ecosystem?
A community of living organisms interacting with their physical environment.Define homeostasis.
The maintenance of a stable internal environment in an organism.What is the role of enzymes in biological reactions?
To speed up chemical reactions by lowering the activation energy.What is a keystone species?
A species on which other species in an ecosystem largely depend, such that if it were removed the ecosystem would change drastically.Describe the process of transcription.
The synthesis of RNA from a DNA template.What is the function of the cell membrane?
To protect the cell and control what enters and leaves the cell.Explain the concept of genetic drift.
A change in allele frequencies in a population due to random events.What is the role of the lysosome in a cell?
To digest and break down waste materials and cellular debris.Define biodiversity.
The variety of life in the world or in a particular habitat or ecosystem.What is the function of the endoplasmic reticulum?
To synthesize proteins and lipids; rough ER has ribosomes, smooth ER does not.What is the significance of the Calvin cycle?
It is the set of chemical reactions that take place in chloroplasts during photosynthesis, producing glucose.Explain the role of ATP in cellular activities.
ATP provides energy for cellular processes by releasing a phosphate group.What is the difference between prokaryotic and eukaryotic cells?
Prokaryotic cells lack a nucleus and membrane-bound organelles, while eukaryotic cells have both.