AP® biology unit 1 Flashcards
AP® biology unit 1
What is the primary structure of a protein?
The sequence of amino acids in a polypeptide chain.How do hydrogen bonds contribute to the properties of water?
They create cohesion, adhesion, and high specific heat.What is the role of enzymes in biological reactions?
They act as catalysts to speed up chemical reactions.What is the significance of carbon in biological molecules?
Carbon can form four covalent bonds, allowing for diverse organic molecules.What is the difference between saturated and unsaturated fats?
Saturated fats have no double bonds; unsaturated fats have one or more.What is a dehydration synthesis reaction?
A reaction that joins two molecules by removing water.What is the function of nucleic acids?
They store and transmit genetic information.What is the role of phospholipids in cells?
They form the bilayer of cell membranes.How do enzymes lower activation energy?
By stabilizing the transition state and reducing the energy needed.What is the secondary structure of a protein?
The folding of a polypeptide chain into alpha-helices and beta-sheets.What is the importance of water's high specific heat?
It helps maintain stable temperatures in organisms and environments.What is the role of carbohydrates in cells?
They provide energy and structural support.What is an example of a monosaccharide?
Glucose.What is the quaternary structure of a protein?
The arrangement of multiple polypeptide subunits in a protein.What is the function of lipids in biological systems?
Energy storage, insulation, and forming cell membranes.What is the role of water in hydrolysis reactions?
Water breaks bonds by adding a molecule of water.What is the difference between DNA and RNA?
DNA is double-stranded and stores genetic information; RNA is single-stranded and helps in protein synthesis.What is the role of chaperone proteins?
They assist in the proper folding of other proteins.What is an example of a disaccharide?
Sucrose.What is the tertiary structure of a protein?
The overall 3D shape of a polypeptide, including interactions between side chains.