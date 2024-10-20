Skip to main content
AP® biology unit 1 Flashcards

AP® biology unit 1
  • What is the primary structure of a protein?
    The sequence of amino acids in a polypeptide chain.
  • How do hydrogen bonds contribute to the properties of water?
    They create cohesion, adhesion, and high specific heat.
  • What is the role of enzymes in biological reactions?
    They act as catalysts to speed up chemical reactions.
  • What is the significance of carbon in biological molecules?
    Carbon can form four covalent bonds, allowing for diverse organic molecules.
  • What is the difference between saturated and unsaturated fats?
    Saturated fats have no double bonds; unsaturated fats have one or more.
  • What is a dehydration synthesis reaction?
    A reaction that joins two molecules by removing water.
  • What is the function of nucleic acids?
    They store and transmit genetic information.
  • What is the role of phospholipids in cells?
    They form the bilayer of cell membranes.
  • How do enzymes lower activation energy?
    By stabilizing the transition state and reducing the energy needed.
  • What is the secondary structure of a protein?
    The folding of a polypeptide chain into alpha-helices and beta-sheets.
  • What is the importance of water's high specific heat?
    It helps maintain stable temperatures in organisms and environments.
  • What is the role of carbohydrates in cells?
    They provide energy and structural support.
  • What is an example of a monosaccharide?
    Glucose.
  • What is the quaternary structure of a protein?
    The arrangement of multiple polypeptide subunits in a protein.
  • What is the function of lipids in biological systems?
    Energy storage, insulation, and forming cell membranes.
  • What is the role of water in hydrolysis reactions?
    Water breaks bonds by adding a molecule of water.
  • What is the difference between DNA and RNA?
    DNA is double-stranded and stores genetic information; RNA is single-stranded and helps in protein synthesis.
  • What is the role of chaperone proteins?
    They assist in the proper folding of other proteins.
  • What is an example of a disaccharide?
    Sucrose.
  • What is the tertiary structure of a protein?
    The overall 3D shape of a polypeptide, including interactions between side chains.