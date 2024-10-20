AP® biology unit 3 practice test Flashcards
AP® biology unit 3 practice test
What is the primary function of enzymes in biological reactions?
To speed up chemical reactions by lowering activation energy.How does temperature affect enzyme activity?
Enzyme activity increases with temperature up to an optimal point, then decreases.What is the role of ATP in cellular processes?
ATP provides energy for cellular activities.Describe the process of photosynthesis.
Photosynthesis converts light energy into chemical energy in the form of glucose.What is the significance of the Calvin cycle?
It converts carbon dioxide into glucose using ATP and NADPH.What is the difference between competitive and non-competitive inhibition?
Competitive inhibition blocks the active site; non-competitive changes enzyme shape.How do cofactors and coenzymes assist enzymes?
They help enzymes catalyze reactions by stabilizing transition states.What is the role of NAD+ in cellular respiration?
NAD+ acts as an electron carrier, becoming NADH.Explain the process of glycolysis.
Glycolysis breaks down glucose into pyruvate, producing ATP and NADH.What is the function of the electron transport chain?
It generates ATP through oxidative phosphorylation.How does pH affect enzyme activity?
Enzymes have an optimal pH range; outside this range, activity decreases.What is the role of chlorophyll in photosynthesis?
Chlorophyll absorbs light energy for photosynthesis.Describe the process of oxidative phosphorylation.
It uses the electron transport chain to produce ATP from ADP.What is the significance of the Krebs cycle?
It produces electron carriers for the electron transport chain.How do allosteric regulators affect enzyme activity?
They bind to sites other than the active site, altering enzyme activity.What is the role of RuBisCO in the Calvin cycle?
RuBisCO catalyzes the fixation of carbon dioxide.Explain the concept of feedback inhibition in metabolic pathways.
End products inhibit an enzyme involved in the pathway, regulating production.What is the function of the light-dependent reactions in photosynthesis?
They convert light energy into chemical energy as ATP and NADPH.How does substrate concentration affect enzyme activity?
Increased substrate concentration increases activity until saturation is reached.What is chemiosmosis and its role in ATP production?
Chemiosmosis uses a proton gradient to drive ATP synthesis.