AP® biology unit 3 practice test Flashcards

AP® biology unit 3 practice test
  • What is the primary function of enzymes in biological reactions?
    To speed up chemical reactions by lowering activation energy.
  • How does temperature affect enzyme activity?
    Enzyme activity increases with temperature up to an optimal point, then decreases.
  • What is the role of ATP in cellular processes?
    ATP provides energy for cellular activities.
  • Describe the process of photosynthesis.
    Photosynthesis converts light energy into chemical energy in the form of glucose.
  • What is the significance of the Calvin cycle?
    It converts carbon dioxide into glucose using ATP and NADPH.
  • What is the difference between competitive and non-competitive inhibition?
    Competitive inhibition blocks the active site; non-competitive changes enzyme shape.
  • How do cofactors and coenzymes assist enzymes?
    They help enzymes catalyze reactions by stabilizing transition states.
  • What is the role of NAD+ in cellular respiration?
    NAD+ acts as an electron carrier, becoming NADH.
  • Explain the process of glycolysis.
    Glycolysis breaks down glucose into pyruvate, producing ATP and NADH.
  • What is the function of the electron transport chain?
    It generates ATP through oxidative phosphorylation.
  • How does pH affect enzyme activity?
    Enzymes have an optimal pH range; outside this range, activity decreases.
  • What is the role of chlorophyll in photosynthesis?
    Chlorophyll absorbs light energy for photosynthesis.
  • Describe the process of oxidative phosphorylation.
    It uses the electron transport chain to produce ATP from ADP.
  • What is the significance of the Krebs cycle?
    It produces electron carriers for the electron transport chain.
  • How do allosteric regulators affect enzyme activity?
    They bind to sites other than the active site, altering enzyme activity.
  • What is the role of RuBisCO in the Calvin cycle?
    RuBisCO catalyzes the fixation of carbon dioxide.
  • Explain the concept of feedback inhibition in metabolic pathways.
    End products inhibit an enzyme involved in the pathway, regulating production.
  • What is the function of the light-dependent reactions in photosynthesis?
    They convert light energy into chemical energy as ATP and NADPH.
  • How does substrate concentration affect enzyme activity?
    Increased substrate concentration increases activity until saturation is reached.
  • What is chemiosmosis and its role in ATP production?
    Chemiosmosis uses a proton gradient to drive ATP synthesis.