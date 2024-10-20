Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

AP® biology unit 5 Flashcards

AP® biology unit 5
1/20
  • What is the central dogma of molecular biology?
    DNA -> RNA -> Protein
  • What is the role of mRNA in protein synthesis?
    mRNA carries the genetic information from DNA to the ribosome.
  • What is a codon?
    A sequence of three nucleotides that codes for an amino acid.
  • What enzyme is responsible for transcribing DNA into RNA?
    RNA polymerase
  • What is the function of tRNA during translation?
    tRNA brings amino acids to the ribosome.
  • What is the significance of the start codon AUG?
    It signals the start of protein synthesis and codes for methionine.
  • What is the role of ribosomes in protein synthesis?
    Ribosomes facilitate the linking of amino acids to form proteins.
  • What is a mutation?
    A change in the nucleotide sequence of DNA.
  • What is the difference between a silent mutation and a missense mutation?
    Silent mutations do not change the amino acid sequence, while missense mutations do.
  • What is the function of the promoter region in DNA?
    It is the binding site for RNA polymerase to initiate transcription.
  • What is the role of the spliceosome?
    It removes introns from pre-mRNA to produce mature mRNA.
  • What is an operon?
    A cluster of genes under the control of a single promoter.
  • What is the function of a repressor protein in gene regulation?
    It binds to the operator to block transcription.
  • What is the difference between prokaryotic and eukaryotic gene expression?
    Prokaryotic gene expression is simpler and lacks a nucleus, while eukaryotic involves more complex regulation and occurs in the nucleus.
  • What is the role of enhancers in gene expression?
    Enhancers increase the rate of transcription when bound by specific proteins.
  • What is the function of the poly-A tail in mRNA?
    It stabilizes mRNA and aids in its export from the nucleus.
  • What is the lac operon and its significance?
    A gene system in E. coli that controls lactose metabolism.
  • What is the role of histones in DNA packaging?
    Histones help organize and compact DNA into chromatin.
  • What is epigenetic regulation?
    Changes in gene expression without altering the DNA sequence.
  • What is the function of microRNAs in gene regulation?
    They regulate gene expression by degrading mRNA or inhibiting translation.