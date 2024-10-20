AP® biology unit 5 Flashcards
What is the central dogma of molecular biology?
DNA -> RNA -> ProteinWhat is the role of mRNA in protein synthesis?
mRNA carries the genetic information from DNA to the ribosome.What is a codon?
A sequence of three nucleotides that codes for an amino acid.What enzyme is responsible for transcribing DNA into RNA?
RNA polymeraseWhat is the function of tRNA during translation?
tRNA brings amino acids to the ribosome.What is the significance of the start codon AUG?
It signals the start of protein synthesis and codes for methionine.What is the role of ribosomes in protein synthesis?
Ribosomes facilitate the linking of amino acids to form proteins.What is a mutation?
A change in the nucleotide sequence of DNA.What is the difference between a silent mutation and a missense mutation?
Silent mutations do not change the amino acid sequence, while missense mutations do.What is the function of the promoter region in DNA?
It is the binding site for RNA polymerase to initiate transcription.What is the role of the spliceosome?
It removes introns from pre-mRNA to produce mature mRNA.What is an operon?
A cluster of genes under the control of a single promoter.What is the function of a repressor protein in gene regulation?
It binds to the operator to block transcription.What is the difference between prokaryotic and eukaryotic gene expression?
Prokaryotic gene expression is simpler and lacks a nucleus, while eukaryotic involves more complex regulation and occurs in the nucleus.What is the role of enhancers in gene expression?
Enhancers increase the rate of transcription when bound by specific proteins.What is the function of the poly-A tail in mRNA?
It stabilizes mRNA and aids in its export from the nucleus.What is the lac operon and its significance?
A gene system in E. coli that controls lactose metabolism.What is the role of histones in DNA packaging?
Histones help organize and compact DNA into chromatin.What is epigenetic regulation?
Changes in gene expression without altering the DNA sequence.What is the function of microRNAs in gene regulation?
They regulate gene expression by degrading mRNA or inhibiting translation.