AP® biology unit 6 Flashcards
AP® biology unit 6
You can tap to flip the card.
What is the central dogma of molecular biology?
DNA -> RNA -> ProteinWhat enzyme is responsible for unwinding the DNA double helix during replication?
HelicaseWhat is the role of mRNA in protein synthesis?
Carries genetic information from DNA to ribosomesWhat is a codon?
A sequence of three nucleotides that codes for an amino acidWhat is the function of tRNA?
Transfers amino acids to the ribosome during protein synthesisWhat is the significance of the promoter region in transcription?
It is the binding site for RNA polymerase to initiate transcriptionWhat is the difference between introns and exons?
Introns are non-coding regions; exons are coding regionsWhat is the role of ribosomes in the cell?
Site of protein synthesisWhat is a mutation?
A change in the DNA sequenceWhat is the function of DNA polymerase?
Synthesizes new DNA strands during replicationWhat is the purpose of the 5' cap and poly-A tail in mRNA processing?
Protects mRNA from degradation and aids in export from the nucleusWhat is the role of RNA polymerase in transcription?
Synthesizes RNA from a DNA templateWhat is the function of a spliceosome?
Removes introns from pre-mRNAWhat is the genetic code and why is it considered universal?
The set of rules by which information encoded in genetic material is translated into proteins; it is universal because it is nearly the same in all organismsWhat is the role of the anticodon in tRNA?
Pairs with the complementary codon on mRNA during translationWhat is the difference between a silent mutation and a missense mutation?
Silent mutation does not change the amino acid; missense mutation changes one amino acidWhat is the function of the start codon in translation?
Signals the beginning of protein synthesisWhat is the role of the stop codon in translation?
Signals the end of protein synthesisWhat is the function of a transcription factor?
Regulates the transcription of specific genesWhat is the difference between prokaryotic and eukaryotic transcription?
Prokaryotic transcription occurs in the cytoplasm; eukaryotic transcription occurs in the nucleus