AP® biology unit 6 Flashcards

AP® biology unit 6
  • What is the central dogma of molecular biology?
    DNA -> RNA -> Protein
  • What enzyme is responsible for unwinding the DNA double helix during replication?
    Helicase
  • What is the role of mRNA in protein synthesis?
    Carries genetic information from DNA to ribosomes
  • What is a codon?
    A sequence of three nucleotides that codes for an amino acid
  • What is the function of tRNA?
    Transfers amino acids to the ribosome during protein synthesis
  • What is the significance of the promoter region in transcription?
    It is the binding site for RNA polymerase to initiate transcription
  • What is the difference between introns and exons?
    Introns are non-coding regions; exons are coding regions
  • What is the role of ribosomes in the cell?
    Site of protein synthesis
  • What is a mutation?
    A change in the DNA sequence
  • What is the function of DNA polymerase?
    Synthesizes new DNA strands during replication
  • What is the purpose of the 5' cap and poly-A tail in mRNA processing?
    Protects mRNA from degradation and aids in export from the nucleus
  • What is the role of RNA polymerase in transcription?
    Synthesizes RNA from a DNA template
  • What is the function of a spliceosome?
    Removes introns from pre-mRNA
  • What is the genetic code and why is it considered universal?
    The set of rules by which information encoded in genetic material is translated into proteins; it is universal because it is nearly the same in all organisms
  • What is the role of the anticodon in tRNA?
    Pairs with the complementary codon on mRNA during translation
  • What is the difference between a silent mutation and a missense mutation?
    Silent mutation does not change the amino acid; missense mutation changes one amino acid
  • What is the function of the start codon in translation?
    Signals the beginning of protein synthesis
  • What is the role of the stop codon in translation?
    Signals the end of protein synthesis
  • What is the function of a transcription factor?
    Regulates the transcription of specific genes
  • What is the difference between prokaryotic and eukaryotic transcription?
    Prokaryotic transcription occurs in the cytoplasm; eukaryotic transcription occurs in the nucleus