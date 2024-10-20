Skip to main content
AP® biology unit 7 Flashcards

AP® biology unit 7
  • What is natural selection?
    The process by which organisms better adapted to their environment tend to survive and produce more offspring.
  • Define genetic drift.
    A mechanism of evolution that involves random changes in allele frequencies in a population.
  • What is the bottleneck effect?
    A sharp reduction in the size of a population due to environmental events or human activities.
  • Explain the founder effect.
    When a new population is established by a very small number of individuals from a larger population.
  • What is gene flow?
    The transfer of genetic variation from one population to another.
  • Describe adaptive radiation.
    The diversification of a group of organisms into forms filling different ecological niches.
  • What is speciation?
    The formation of new and distinct species in the course of evolution.
  • Define allopatric speciation.
    Speciation that occurs when biological populations are physically isolated by an extrinsic barrier.
  • What is sympatric speciation?
    Speciation that occurs without physical separation of members of the population.
  • Explain the concept of a phylogenetic tree.
    A diagram that represents evolutionary relationships among organisms.
  • What is a homologous structure?
    Structures in different species that are similar because of common ancestry.
  • Define convergent evolution.
    The process whereby organisms not closely related independently evolve similar traits.
  • What is a vestigial structure?
    A structure in an organism that has lost all or most of its original function in the course of evolution.
  • Describe the Hardy-Weinberg principle.
    A principle that states allele and genotype frequencies in a population will remain constant in the absence of evolutionary influences.
  • What is a mutation?
    A change in the DNA sequence of a gene or chromosome of an organism.
  • Explain the role of sexual selection in evolution.
    A mode of natural selection where typically members of one gender choose mates of the other gender to mate with.
  • What is an ecological niche?
    The role and position a species has in its environment.
  • Define coevolution.
    The influence of closely associated species on each other in their evolution.
  • What is punctuated equilibrium?
    A theory that proposes that once species appear in the fossil record they will become stable, showing little evolutionary change.
  • Describe the concept of genetic variation.
    Differences in DNA sequences among individuals within a population.