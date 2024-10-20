Skip to main content
Biology exam Flashcards

Biology exam
  • What is the basic unit of life?
    The cell.
  • Define osmosis.
    The diffusion of water across a selectively permeable membrane.
  • What is the function of mitochondria?
    To produce energy in the form of ATP.
  • Describe the process of photosynthesis.
    Conversion of light energy into chemical energy by plants.
  • What is the role of ribosomes?
    Protein synthesis.
  • Define homeostasis.
    The maintenance of a stable internal environment.
  • What is the significance of the cell membrane?
    It regulates what enters and exits the cell.
  • Explain the term 'genotype'.
    The genetic makeup of an organism.
  • What is a phenotype?
    The physical expression of a genotype.
  • What is the function of chloroplasts?
    To conduct photosynthesis.
  • Define natural selection.
    The process where organisms better adapted to their environment tend to survive and produce more offspring.
  • What is the role of DNA?
    To store genetic information.
  • Describe the structure of DNA.
    A double helix composed of nucleotides.
  • What is an enzyme?
    A protein that speeds up chemical reactions.
  • Explain the term 'ecosystem'.
    A community of living organisms and their physical environment.
  • What is the function of the nucleus?
    To control cell activities and store DNA.
  • Define biodiversity.
    The variety of life in the world or a particular habitat.
  • What is a mutation?
    A change in the DNA sequence.
  • Describe the process of cellular respiration.
    The process of breaking down glucose to produce ATP.
  • What is the role of the Golgi apparatus?
    To modify, sort, and package proteins.
  • Explain the term 'trophic level'.
    The position an organism occupies in a food chain.
  • What is the function of lysosomes?
    To digest and break down waste materials.
  • Define symbiosis.
    A close and long-term biological interaction between two different biological organisms.
  • What is the significance of meiosis?
    To produce gametes with half the number of chromosomes.
  • Describe the role of the endoplasmic reticulum.
    To synthesize proteins and lipids.
  • What is an allele?
    A variant form of a gene.
  • Explain the term 'biome'.
    A large community of plants and animals that occupies a distinct region.
  • What is the function of the cytoskeleton?
    To maintain cell shape and facilitate movement.
  • Define genetic drift.
    A change in the frequency of an allele in a population due to random sampling.