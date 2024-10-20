Biology exam Flashcards

Skip to main content
General Biology
Biology exam
Biology exam
What is the basic unit of life?
What is the basic unit of life?
The cell.
What is the basic unit of life?
The cell.
Define osmosis.
The diffusion of water across a selectively permeable membrane.
What is the function of mitochondria?
To produce energy in the form of ATP.
Describe the process of photosynthesis.
Conversion of light energy into chemical energy by plants.
What is the role of ribosomes?
Protein synthesis.
Define homeostasis.
The maintenance of a stable internal environment.
What is the significance of the cell membrane?
It regulates what enters and exits the cell.
Explain the term 'genotype'.
The genetic makeup of an organism.
What is a phenotype?
The physical expression of a genotype.
What is the function of chloroplasts?
To conduct photosynthesis.
Define natural selection.
The process where organisms better adapted to their environment tend to survive and produce more offspring.
What is the role of DNA?
To store genetic information.
Describe the structure of DNA.
A double helix composed of nucleotides.
What is an enzyme?
A protein that speeds up chemical reactions.
Explain the term 'ecosystem'.
A community of living organisms and their physical environment.
What is the function of the nucleus?
To control cell activities and store DNA.
Define biodiversity.
The variety of life in the world or a particular habitat.
What is a mutation?
A change in the DNA sequence.
Describe the process of cellular respiration.
The process of breaking down glucose to produce ATP.
What is the role of the Golgi apparatus?
To modify, sort, and package proteins.
Explain the term 'trophic level'.
The position an organism occupies in a food chain.
What is the function of lysosomes?
To digest and break down waste materials.
Define symbiosis.
A close and long-term biological interaction between two different biological organisms.
What is the significance of meiosis?
To produce gametes with half the number of chromosomes.
Describe the role of the endoplasmic reticulum.
To synthesize proteins and lipids.
What is an allele?
A variant form of a gene.
Explain the term 'biome'.
A large community of plants and animals that occupies a distinct region.
What is the function of the cytoskeleton?
To maintain cell shape and facilitate movement.
Define genetic drift.
A change in the frequency of an allele in a population due to random sampling.