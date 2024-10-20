Biology final exam Flashcards
Biology final exam
What is the basic unit of life?
The cell.Define photosynthesis.
The process by which green plants use sunlight to synthesize foods from carbon dioxide and water.What is the function of the mitochondria?
To produce energy in the form of ATP through cellular respiration.Explain the role of ribosomes.
Ribosomes are responsible for protein synthesis.What is the difference between prokaryotic and eukaryotic cells?
Prokaryotic cells lack a nucleus, while eukaryotic cells have a nucleus.What is the central dogma of molecular biology?
DNA -> RNA -> Protein.Define osmosis.
The diffusion of water across a selectively permeable membrane.What is the function of chloroplasts?
To conduct photosynthesis in plant cells.Describe the structure of DNA.
DNA is a double helix composed of nucleotides.What is natural selection?
The process where organisms better adapted to their environment tend to survive and produce more offspring.What is an enzyme?
A protein that acts as a catalyst to speed up chemical reactions.Explain the function of the cell membrane.
It regulates the movement of substances in and out of the cell.What is a gene?
A segment of DNA that codes for a protein or RNA molecule.What is the role of the Golgi apparatus?
To modify, sort, and package proteins for secretion.Define homeostasis.
The maintenance of a stable internal environment in an organism.What is the function of lysosomes?
To digest and break down waste materials and cellular debris.What is the significance of meiosis?
Meiosis reduces the chromosome number by half, creating four haploid cells, and is essential for sexual reproduction.Explain the process of transcription.
The synthesis of RNA from a DNA template.What is an allele?
A variant form of a gene.What is the function of the endoplasmic reticulum?
To synthesize proteins and lipids.Describe the process of cellular respiration.
The process by which cells convert glucose and oxygen into energy, carbon dioxide, and water.What is genetic drift?
A change in the frequency of an allele in a population due to random sampling.What is the role of tRNA in protein synthesis?
tRNA brings amino acids to the ribosome to be added to the growing polypeptide chain.Define biodiversity.
The variety of life in the world or in a particular habitat or ecosystem.What is the function of the nucleus?
To store the cell's genetic material and coordinate activities like growth and reproduction.Explain the concept of ecological succession.
The process of change in the species structure of an ecological community over time.What is a mutation?
A change in the DNA sequence of a gene.What is the significance of the Hardy-Weinberg principle?
It provides a mathematical model to study genetic variation in a population under ideal conditions.What is the role of the cytoskeleton?
To provide structural support and shape to the cell.Define symbiosis.
A close and long-term biological interaction between two different biological organisms.