Biology final exam Flashcards

Biology final exam
  • What is the basic unit of life?
    The cell.
  • Define photosynthesis.
    The process by which green plants use sunlight to synthesize foods from carbon dioxide and water.
  • What is the function of the mitochondria?
    To produce energy in the form of ATP through cellular respiration.
  • Explain the role of ribosomes.
    Ribosomes are responsible for protein synthesis.
  • What is the difference between prokaryotic and eukaryotic cells?
    Prokaryotic cells lack a nucleus, while eukaryotic cells have a nucleus.
  • What is the central dogma of molecular biology?
    DNA -> RNA -> Protein.
  • Define osmosis.
    The diffusion of water across a selectively permeable membrane.
  • What is the function of chloroplasts?
    To conduct photosynthesis in plant cells.
  • Describe the structure of DNA.
    DNA is a double helix composed of nucleotides.
  • What is natural selection?
    The process where organisms better adapted to their environment tend to survive and produce more offspring.
  • What is an enzyme?
    A protein that acts as a catalyst to speed up chemical reactions.
  • Explain the function of the cell membrane.
    It regulates the movement of substances in and out of the cell.
  • What is a gene?
    A segment of DNA that codes for a protein or RNA molecule.
  • What is the role of the Golgi apparatus?
    To modify, sort, and package proteins for secretion.
  • Define homeostasis.
    The maintenance of a stable internal environment in an organism.
  • What is the function of lysosomes?
    To digest and break down waste materials and cellular debris.
  • What is the significance of meiosis?
    Meiosis reduces the chromosome number by half, creating four haploid cells, and is essential for sexual reproduction.
  • Explain the process of transcription.
    The synthesis of RNA from a DNA template.
  • What is an allele?
    A variant form of a gene.
  • What is the function of the endoplasmic reticulum?
    To synthesize proteins and lipids.
  • Describe the process of cellular respiration.
    The process by which cells convert glucose and oxygen into energy, carbon dioxide, and water.
  • What is genetic drift?
    A change in the frequency of an allele in a population due to random sampling.
  • What is the role of tRNA in protein synthesis?
    tRNA brings amino acids to the ribosome to be added to the growing polypeptide chain.
  • Define biodiversity.
    The variety of life in the world or in a particular habitat or ecosystem.
  • What is the function of the nucleus?
    To store the cell's genetic material and coordinate activities like growth and reproduction.
  • Explain the concept of ecological succession.
    The process of change in the species structure of an ecological community over time.
  • What is a mutation?
    A change in the DNA sequence of a gene.
  • What is the significance of the Hardy-Weinberg principle?
    It provides a mathematical model to study genetic variation in a population under ideal conditions.
  • What is the role of the cytoskeleton?
    To provide structural support and shape to the cell.
  • Define symbiosis.
    A close and long-term biological interaction between two different biological organisms.