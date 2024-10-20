Biology midterm Flashcards
What is the basic unit of life?
The cell.Define osmosis.
The diffusion of water across a selectively permeable membrane.What is the function of mitochondria?
To produce energy in the form of ATP.Describe the process of photosynthesis.
Conversion of light energy into chemical energy by plants.What is the role of ribosomes?
Protein synthesis.Define homeostasis.
The maintenance of a stable internal environment.What is the difference between prokaryotic and eukaryotic cells?
Prokaryotic cells lack a nucleus, eukaryotic cells have a nucleus.What is the function of the cell membrane?
To regulate what enters and exits the cell.Explain the significance of the double helix structure of DNA.
It allows for replication and storage of genetic information.What is an enzyme?
A protein that speeds up chemical reactions.Define biodiversity.
The variety of life in the world or a particular habitat.What is the role of chlorophyll in photosynthesis?
To absorb light energy.Describe the process of cellular respiration.
The process of breaking down glucose to produce ATP.What is a gene?
A segment of DNA that codes for a protein.What is the function of the Golgi apparatus?
To modify, sort, and package proteins.Define natural selection.
The process where organisms better adapted to their environment tend to survive and produce more offspring.What is the role of the nucleus in a cell?
To store the cell's genetic material.Explain the concept of an ecosystem.
A community of living organisms and their physical environment.What is the function of lysosomes?
To digest and break down waste materials and cellular debris.Define mutation.
A change in the DNA sequence.What is the significance of meiosis?
To produce gametes with half the number of chromosomes.Describe the structure of a phospholipid bilayer.
Two layers of phospholipids with hydrophilic heads and hydrophobic tails.What is the function of the endoplasmic reticulum?
To synthesize proteins and lipids.Define ecological succession.
The process of change in the species structure of an ecological community over time.What is the role of tRNA in protein synthesis?
To bring amino acids to the ribosome.Explain the importance of the water cycle.
It distributes water across the planet, supporting life.What is the function of the cytoskeleton?
To provide structural support and shape to the cell.Define genetic drift.
A change in the frequency of an allele in a population due to random sampling.What is the role of ATP in cells?
To provide energy for cellular processes.