Biology midterm Flashcards

Biology midterm
  • What is the basic unit of life?
    The cell.
  • Define osmosis.
    The diffusion of water across a selectively permeable membrane.
  • What is the function of mitochondria?
    To produce energy in the form of ATP.
  • Describe the process of photosynthesis.
    Conversion of light energy into chemical energy by plants.
  • What is the role of ribosomes?
    Protein synthesis.
  • Define homeostasis.
    The maintenance of a stable internal environment.
  • What is the difference between prokaryotic and eukaryotic cells?
    Prokaryotic cells lack a nucleus, eukaryotic cells have a nucleus.
  • What is the function of the cell membrane?
    To regulate what enters and exits the cell.
  • Explain the significance of the double helix structure of DNA.
    It allows for replication and storage of genetic information.
  • What is an enzyme?
    A protein that speeds up chemical reactions.
  • Define biodiversity.
    The variety of life in the world or a particular habitat.
  • What is the role of chlorophyll in photosynthesis?
    To absorb light energy.
  • Describe the process of cellular respiration.
    The process of breaking down glucose to produce ATP.
  • What is a gene?
    A segment of DNA that codes for a protein.
  • What is the function of the Golgi apparatus?
    To modify, sort, and package proteins.
  • Define natural selection.
    The process where organisms better adapted to their environment tend to survive and produce more offspring.
  • What is the role of the nucleus in a cell?
    To store the cell's genetic material.
  • Explain the concept of an ecosystem.
    A community of living organisms and their physical environment.
  • What is the function of lysosomes?
    To digest and break down waste materials and cellular debris.
  • Define mutation.
    A change in the DNA sequence.
  • What is the significance of meiosis?
    To produce gametes with half the number of chromosomes.
  • Describe the structure of a phospholipid bilayer.
    Two layers of phospholipids with hydrophilic heads and hydrophobic tails.
  • What is the function of the endoplasmic reticulum?
    To synthesize proteins and lipids.
  • Define ecological succession.
    The process of change in the species structure of an ecological community over time.
  • What is the role of tRNA in protein synthesis?
    To bring amino acids to the ribosome.
  • Explain the importance of the water cycle.
    It distributes water across the planet, supporting life.
  • What is the function of the cytoskeleton?
    To provide structural support and shape to the cell.
  • Define genetic drift.
    A change in the frequency of an allele in a population due to random sampling.
  • What is the role of ATP in cells?
    To provide energy for cellular processes.