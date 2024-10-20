Biology semester 1 exam Flashcards
Biology semester 1 exam
What is the basic unit of life?
The cell.Define osmosis.
The diffusion of water across a selectively permeable membrane.What is the function of ribosomes?
Protein synthesis.Describe the structure of DNA.
A double helix composed of nucleotides.What is the role of mitochondria?
Powerhouse of the cell, producing ATP.What is homeostasis?
The maintenance of a stable internal environment.What is the difference between prokaryotic and eukaryotic cells?
Prokaryotic cells lack a nucleus, eukaryotic cells have a nucleus.Define photosynthesis.
The process by which plants convert sunlight into chemical energy.What is the function of chloroplasts?
Site of photosynthesis in plant cells.What is the central dogma of molecular biology?
DNA -> RNA -> Protein.What is an enzyme?
A protein that speeds up chemical reactions.What is the function of the cell membrane?
Regulates what enters and exits the cell.What is a gene?
A segment of DNA that codes for a protein.What is the role of the Golgi apparatus?
Modifies, sorts, and packages proteins.What is mitosis?
The process of cell division resulting in two identical daughter cells.What is the function of lysosomes?
Break down waste materials and cellular debris.What is the difference between diffusion and active transport?
Diffusion is passive, active transport requires energy.What is the function of the endoplasmic reticulum?
Synthesizes proteins and lipids.What is a mutation?
A change in the DNA sequence.What is the role of tRNA in protein synthesis?
Transfers amino acids to the ribosome.What is the function of the nucleus?
Houses the cell's DNA and controls its activities.What is the difference between autotrophs and heterotrophs?
Autotrophs produce their own food, heterotrophs consume other organisms.What is the function of the cytoskeleton?
Provides structural support for the cell.What is the role of mRNA in protein synthesis?
Carries the genetic code from DNA to the ribosome.What is cellular respiration?
The process of breaking down glucose to produce ATP.What is the function of vacuoles?
Storage of substances within the cell.What is the significance of the cell cycle?
Regulates cell growth and division.What is the role of centrioles in cell division?
Help organize the mitotic spindle.What is the function of the plasma membrane?
Protects the cell and regulates the movement of substances in and out.