Biology semester 1 exam Flashcards

Biology semester 1 exam

Biology semester 1 exam
  • What is the basic unit of life?
    The cell.
  • Define osmosis.
    The diffusion of water across a selectively permeable membrane.
  • What is the function of ribosomes?
    Protein synthesis.
  • Describe the structure of DNA.
    A double helix composed of nucleotides.
  • What is the role of mitochondria?
    Powerhouse of the cell, producing ATP.
  • What is homeostasis?
    The maintenance of a stable internal environment.
  • What is the difference between prokaryotic and eukaryotic cells?
    Prokaryotic cells lack a nucleus, eukaryotic cells have a nucleus.
  • Define photosynthesis.
    The process by which plants convert sunlight into chemical energy.
  • What is the function of chloroplasts?
    Site of photosynthesis in plant cells.
  • What is the central dogma of molecular biology?
    DNA -> RNA -> Protein.
  • What is an enzyme?
    A protein that speeds up chemical reactions.
  • What is the function of the cell membrane?
    Regulates what enters and exits the cell.
  • What is a gene?
    A segment of DNA that codes for a protein.
  • What is the role of the Golgi apparatus?
    Modifies, sorts, and packages proteins.
  • What is mitosis?
    The process of cell division resulting in two identical daughter cells.
  • What is the function of lysosomes?
    Break down waste materials and cellular debris.
  • What is the difference between diffusion and active transport?
    Diffusion is passive, active transport requires energy.
  • What is the function of the endoplasmic reticulum?
    Synthesizes proteins and lipids.
  • What is a mutation?
    A change in the DNA sequence.
  • What is the role of tRNA in protein synthesis?
    Transfers amino acids to the ribosome.
  • What is the function of the nucleus?
    Houses the cell's DNA and controls its activities.
  • What is the difference between autotrophs and heterotrophs?
    Autotrophs produce their own food, heterotrophs consume other organisms.
  • What is the function of the cytoskeleton?
    Provides structural support for the cell.
  • What is the role of mRNA in protein synthesis?
    Carries the genetic code from DNA to the ribosome.
  • What is cellular respiration?
    The process of breaking down glucose to produce ATP.
  • What is the function of vacuoles?
    Storage of substances within the cell.
  • What is the significance of the cell cycle?
    Regulates cell growth and division.
  • What is the role of centrioles in cell division?
    Help organize the mitotic spindle.
  • What is the function of the plasma membrane?
    Protects the cell and regulates the movement of substances in and out.