Skip to main content
General Biology
My Courses
College Courses
Professional Courses
My Courses
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Intro to Chemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Calculus
New!
Business Calculus
New!
Statistics
New!
Business Statistics
Physics
Physics
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Social Sciences
Psychology
New!
Programming
Introduction to Python
Microsoft Power BI
Data Analysis - Excel
Introduction to Blockchain
HTML, CSS & Layout
Introduction to JavaScript
R Programming
Product & Marketing
Agile & Product Management
Digital Marketing
Project Management
AI in Marketing
AI Tools
Channels Home
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Textbook Solutions
Flashcards
Explore
Bookmarks
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Textbook Solutions
Flashcards
Explore
Bookmarks
Biology test Flashcards
Back
Biology test
You can tap to flip the card.
What is the basic unit of life?
You can tap to
flip the card.
👆
What is the basic unit of life?
The cell.
Track progress
1/29
Terms in this set (29)
Hide definitions
What is the basic unit of life?
The cell.
Define photosynthesis.
The process by which green plants use sunlight to synthesize foods from carbon dioxide and water.
What is the function of the mitochondria?
To produce energy in the form of ATP through cellular respiration.
Explain the role of ribosomes.
Ribosomes are responsible for protein synthesis.
What is the structure of DNA?
A double helix.
What is the main function of the chloroplast?
To conduct photosynthesis.
Define osmosis.
The diffusion of water across a selectively permeable membrane.
What is the difference between prokaryotic and eukaryotic cells?
Prokaryotic cells lack a nucleus, while eukaryotic cells have a nucleus.
What is an enzyme?
A protein that acts as a catalyst to speed up chemical reactions.
Describe the process of mitosis.
A type of cell division that results in two daughter cells with the same number of chromosomes as the parent cell.
What is the role of the Golgi apparatus?
To modify, sort, and package proteins for secretion.
What is a gene?
A segment of DNA that codes for a protein or RNA molecule.
Explain the function of the cell membrane.
To protect the cell and control what enters and leaves the cell.
What is the primary function of red blood cells?
To transport oxygen from the lungs to the body's tissues.
Define homeostasis.
The maintenance of a stable internal environment in an organism.
What is the role of lysosomes?
To digest and break down waste materials and cellular debris.
What is the function of the nucleus?
To store the cell's genetic material and coordinate activities like growth and reproduction.
Describe the process of transcription.
The process of copying a segment of DNA into RNA.
What is the function of tRNA?
To transfer amino acids to the ribosome during protein synthesis.
What is natural selection?
The process by which organisms better adapted to their environment tend to survive and produce more offspring.
Define biodiversity.
The variety of life in the world or in a particular habitat or ecosystem.
What is the function of the endoplasmic reticulum?
To synthesize proteins and lipids.
Explain the concept of an ecosystem.
A community of living organisms interacting with their physical environment.
What is the role of antibodies?
To identify and neutralize foreign objects like bacteria and viruses.
What is genetic drift?
A change in the frequency of an allele in a population due to random sampling.
Describe the function of the vacuole.
To store nutrients and waste products and help maintain turgor pressure in plant cells.
What is the significance of the Hardy-Weinberg principle?
It provides a mathematical model to study genetic variation in a population under ideal conditions.
What is the role of the cytoskeleton?
To provide structural support and shape to the cell.
Define symbiosis.
A close and long-term biological interaction between two different biological organisms.