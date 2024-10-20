Biology test Flashcards

Skip to main content
Biology test
  • What is the basic unit of life?
    The cell.
  • Define photosynthesis.
    The process by which green plants use sunlight to synthesize foods from carbon dioxide and water.
  • What is the function of the mitochondria?
    To produce energy in the form of ATP through cellular respiration.
  • Explain the role of ribosomes.
    Ribosomes are responsible for protein synthesis.
  • What is the structure of DNA?
    A double helix.
  • What is the main function of the chloroplast?
    To conduct photosynthesis.
  • Define osmosis.
    The diffusion of water across a selectively permeable membrane.
  • What is the difference between prokaryotic and eukaryotic cells?
    Prokaryotic cells lack a nucleus, while eukaryotic cells have a nucleus.
  • What is an enzyme?
    A protein that acts as a catalyst to speed up chemical reactions.
  • Describe the process of mitosis.
    A type of cell division that results in two daughter cells with the same number of chromosomes as the parent cell.
  • What is the role of the Golgi apparatus?
    To modify, sort, and package proteins for secretion.
  • What is a gene?
    A segment of DNA that codes for a protein or RNA molecule.
  • Explain the function of the cell membrane.
    To protect the cell and control what enters and leaves the cell.
  • What is the primary function of red blood cells?
    To transport oxygen from the lungs to the body's tissues.
  • Define homeostasis.
    The maintenance of a stable internal environment in an organism.
  • What is the role of lysosomes?
    To digest and break down waste materials and cellular debris.
  • What is the function of the nucleus?
    To store the cell's genetic material and coordinate activities like growth and reproduction.
  • Describe the process of transcription.
    The process of copying a segment of DNA into RNA.
  • What is the function of tRNA?
    To transfer amino acids to the ribosome during protein synthesis.
  • What is natural selection?
    The process by which organisms better adapted to their environment tend to survive and produce more offspring.
  • Define biodiversity.
    The variety of life in the world or in a particular habitat or ecosystem.
  • What is the function of the endoplasmic reticulum?
    To synthesize proteins and lipids.
  • Explain the concept of an ecosystem.
    A community of living organisms interacting with their physical environment.
  • What is the role of antibodies?
    To identify and neutralize foreign objects like bacteria and viruses.
  • What is genetic drift?
    A change in the frequency of an allele in a population due to random sampling.
  • Describe the function of the vacuole.
    To store nutrients and waste products and help maintain turgor pressure in plant cells.
  • What is the significance of the Hardy-Weinberg principle?
    It provides a mathematical model to study genetic variation in a population under ideal conditions.
  • What is the role of the cytoskeleton?
    To provide structural support and shape to the cell.
  • Define symbiosis.
    A close and long-term biological interaction between two different biological organisms.