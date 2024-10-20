Skip to main content
Mastering biology chapter 10 Flashcards

Mastering biology chapter 10
  • What is the primary function of photosynthesis?
    To convert solar energy into chemical energy in the form of glucose.
  • Where in the plant cell does photosynthesis occur?
    In the chloroplasts.
  • What are the two main stages of photosynthesis?
    The light-dependent reactions and the Calvin cycle.
  • What pigment is primarily responsible for absorbing light during photosynthesis?
    Chlorophyll.
  • What is the role of water in photosynthesis?
    Water is split to provide electrons and protons, releasing oxygen as a byproduct.
  • What molecule acts as the energy carrier in photosynthesis?
    ATP (adenosine triphosphate).
  • What is the Calvin cycle also known as?
    The light-independent reactions or dark reactions.
  • What gas is taken in by plants during photosynthesis?
    Carbon dioxide (CO2).
  • What is the main product of the Calvin cycle?
    Glucose.
  • How does carbon dioxide enter the plant?
    Through the stomata.
  • What is the significance of the thylakoid membrane in photosynthesis?
    It houses the chlorophyll and is where the light-dependent reactions occur.
  • What is photophosphorylation?
    The process of generating ATP from ADP and phosphate by means of a proton-motive force generated by the thylakoid membrane.
  • What is the role of NADP+ in photosynthesis?
    It acts as an electron carrier, forming NADPH.
  • What is the importance of the light-dependent reactions?
    They convert solar energy into chemical energy in the form of ATP and NADPH.
  • What is the role of RuBisCO in the Calvin cycle?
    It catalyzes the first step of carbon fixation.
  • What is the relationship between photosynthesis and cellular respiration?
    Photosynthesis converts CO2 and water into glucose and oxygen, while cellular respiration converts glucose and oxygen into CO2 and water.
  • What is the effect of light intensity on the rate of photosynthesis?
    Increased light intensity generally increases the rate of photosynthesis up to a point.
  • What is the role of the electron transport chain in photosynthesis?
    It helps generate a proton gradient to produce ATP.
  • What is the significance of the stroma in the chloroplast?
    It is the site of the Calvin cycle.
  • What is the function of carotenoids in photosynthesis?
    They absorb light energy and protect chlorophyll from damage.