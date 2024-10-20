Mastering biology chapter 10 Flashcards
Mastering biology chapter 10
What is the primary function of photosynthesis?
To convert solar energy into chemical energy in the form of glucose.Where in the plant cell does photosynthesis occur?
In the chloroplasts.What are the two main stages of photosynthesis?
The light-dependent reactions and the Calvin cycle.What pigment is primarily responsible for absorbing light during photosynthesis?
Chlorophyll.What is the role of water in photosynthesis?
Water is split to provide electrons and protons, releasing oxygen as a byproduct.What molecule acts as the energy carrier in photosynthesis?
ATP (adenosine triphosphate).What is the Calvin cycle also known as?
The light-independent reactions or dark reactions.What gas is taken in by plants during photosynthesis?
Carbon dioxide (CO2).What is the main product of the Calvin cycle?
Glucose.How does carbon dioxide enter the plant?
Through the stomata.What is the significance of the thylakoid membrane in photosynthesis?
It houses the chlorophyll and is where the light-dependent reactions occur.What is photophosphorylation?
The process of generating ATP from ADP and phosphate by means of a proton-motive force generated by the thylakoid membrane.What is the role of NADP+ in photosynthesis?
It acts as an electron carrier, forming NADPH.What is the importance of the light-dependent reactions?
They convert solar energy into chemical energy in the form of ATP and NADPH.What is the role of RuBisCO in the Calvin cycle?
It catalyzes the first step of carbon fixation.What is the relationship between photosynthesis and cellular respiration?
Photosynthesis converts CO2 and water into glucose and oxygen, while cellular respiration converts glucose and oxygen into CO2 and water.What is the effect of light intensity on the rate of photosynthesis?
Increased light intensity generally increases the rate of photosynthesis up to a point.What is the role of the electron transport chain in photosynthesis?
It helps generate a proton gradient to produce ATP.What is the significance of the stroma in the chloroplast?
It is the site of the Calvin cycle.What is the function of carotenoids in photosynthesis?
They absorb light energy and protect chlorophyll from damage.