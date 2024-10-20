Mastering biology chapter 11 Flashcards
Mastering biology chapter 11
What is the primary focus of Chapter 11 in Mastering Biology?
Cell CommunicationWhat are the three stages of cell signaling?
Reception, Transduction, ResponseWhat is a ligand in the context of cell signaling?
A molecule that binds to a receptorHow do G protein-coupled receptors function?
They activate G proteins by exchanging GDP for GTPWhat role do second messengers play in cell signaling?
They relay signals inside the cellWhat is the function of protein kinases in signal transduction?
They phosphorylate proteins to activate or deactivate themWhat is the significance of signal amplification in cell signaling?
It increases the strength of the signalWhat is apoptosis?
Programmed cell deathHow do ion channel receptors work?
They open or close in response to ligand bindingWhat is the role of phosphatases in cell signaling?
They remove phosphate groups from proteinsWhat is a signal transduction pathway?
A series of steps by which a signal is converted into a cellular responseWhat is the role of cyclic AMP (cAMP) in cell signaling?
It acts as a second messengerWhat is the function of receptor tyrosine kinases?
They phosphorylate tyrosines on target proteinsWhat is the difference between paracrine and endocrine signaling?
Paracrine is local; endocrine is long-distanceWhat is the role of scaffolding proteins in signal transduction?
They organize groups of signaling proteinsHow does a cell respond to a signal?
By altering its behavior or gene expressionWhat is the role of calcium ions in cell signaling?
They act as a second messengerWhat is the function of a signal molecule?
To convey information to a cellWhat is the role of feedback regulation in cell signaling?
To modulate the response to a signalWhat is the importance of cell communication in multicellular organisms?
It coordinates cellular activities