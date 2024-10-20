Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Mastering biology chapter 11 Flashcards

Mastering biology chapter 11
1/20
  • What is the primary focus of Chapter 11 in Mastering Biology?
    Cell Communication
  • What are the three stages of cell signaling?
    Reception, Transduction, Response
  • What is a ligand in the context of cell signaling?
    A molecule that binds to a receptor
  • How do G protein-coupled receptors function?
    They activate G proteins by exchanging GDP for GTP
  • What role do second messengers play in cell signaling?
    They relay signals inside the cell
  • What is the function of protein kinases in signal transduction?
    They phosphorylate proteins to activate or deactivate them
  • What is the significance of signal amplification in cell signaling?
    It increases the strength of the signal
  • What is apoptosis?
    Programmed cell death
  • How do ion channel receptors work?
    They open or close in response to ligand binding
  • What is the role of phosphatases in cell signaling?
    They remove phosphate groups from proteins
  • What is a signal transduction pathway?
    A series of steps by which a signal is converted into a cellular response
  • What is the role of cyclic AMP (cAMP) in cell signaling?
    It acts as a second messenger
  • What is the function of receptor tyrosine kinases?
    They phosphorylate tyrosines on target proteins
  • What is the difference between paracrine and endocrine signaling?
    Paracrine is local; endocrine is long-distance
  • What is the role of scaffolding proteins in signal transduction?
    They organize groups of signaling proteins
  • How does a cell respond to a signal?
    By altering its behavior or gene expression
  • What is the role of calcium ions in cell signaling?
    They act as a second messenger
  • What is the function of a signal molecule?
    To convey information to a cell
  • What is the role of feedback regulation in cell signaling?
    To modulate the response to a signal
  • What is the importance of cell communication in multicellular organisms?
    It coordinates cellular activities