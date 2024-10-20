Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Mastering biology chapter 13 Flashcards

Mastering biology chapter 13
1/25
  • What is the central dogma of molecular biology?
    DNA -> RNA -> Protein
  • What is the role of mRNA in protein synthesis?
    mRNA carries the genetic information from DNA to the ribosome.
  • What enzyme is responsible for transcribing DNA into RNA?
    RNA polymerase
  • What is a codon?
    A sequence of three nucleotides that codes for an amino acid.
  • What is the function of tRNA during translation?
    tRNA brings amino acids to the ribosome.
  • What is the significance of the start codon AUG?
    It signals the start of protein synthesis and codes for methionine.
  • What are introns and exons?
    Introns are non-coding regions; exons are coding regions of a gene.
  • What is the process of splicing?
    The removal of introns and joining of exons in mRNA.
  • What is a mutation?
    A change in the nucleotide sequence of DNA.
  • What is the role of ribosomes in protein synthesis?
    Ribosomes facilitate the linking of amino acids to form proteins.
  • What is a frameshift mutation?
    A mutation caused by insertions or deletions that change the reading frame.
  • What is the function of the promoter region in DNA?
    It is the binding site for RNA polymerase to initiate transcription.
  • What is the difference between transcription and translation?
    Transcription is the synthesis of RNA from DNA; translation is the synthesis of proteins from RNA.
  • What is the role of the poly-A tail in mRNA?
    It protects mRNA from degradation and aids in export from the nucleus.
  • What is a silent mutation?
    A mutation that does not change the amino acid sequence of a protein.
  • What is the function of the 5' cap in mRNA?
    It protects mRNA from degradation and assists in ribosome binding.
  • What is the role of the spliceosome?
    It removes introns from pre-mRNA during splicing.
  • What is an operon?
    A cluster of genes under the control of a single promoter.
  • What is the function of a repressor protein?
    It binds to the operator to block transcription.
  • What is the difference between a missense and a nonsense mutation?
    Missense changes an amino acid; nonsense creates a stop codon.
  • What is the role of enhancers in gene expression?
    Enhancers increase the transcription of associated genes.
  • What is the function of a ribozyme?
    A ribozyme is an RNA molecule that can catalyze chemical reactions.
  • What is the role of the TATA box in transcription?
    It is a DNA sequence indicating where a genetic sequence can be read and decoded.
  • What is the function of a transcription factor?
    It helps regulate the transcription of specific genes.
  • What is the role of the terminator sequence in transcription?
    It signals the end of transcription.