Mastering biology chapter 13 Flashcards
Mastering biology chapter 13
What is the central dogma of molecular biology?
DNA -> RNA -> Protein
mRNA carries the genetic information from DNA to the ribosome.
RNA polymerase
A sequence of three nucleotides that codes for an amino acid.
tRNA brings amino acids to the ribosome.
It signals the start of protein synthesis and codes for methionine.
Introns are non-coding regions; exons are coding regions of a gene.
The removal of introns and joining of exons in mRNA.
A change in the nucleotide sequence of DNA.
Ribosomes facilitate the linking of amino acids to form proteins.
A mutation caused by insertions or deletions that change the reading frame.
It is the binding site for RNA polymerase to initiate transcription.
Transcription is the synthesis of RNA from DNA; translation is the synthesis of proteins from RNA.
It protects mRNA from degradation and aids in export from the nucleus.
A mutation that does not change the amino acid sequence of a protein.
It protects mRNA from degradation and assists in ribosome binding.
It removes introns from pre-mRNA during splicing.
A cluster of genes under the control of a single promoter.
It binds to the operator to block transcription.
Missense changes an amino acid; nonsense creates a stop codon.
Enhancers increase the transcription of associated genes.
A ribozyme is an RNA molecule that can catalyze chemical reactions.
It is a DNA sequence indicating where a genetic sequence can be read and decoded.
It helps regulate the transcription of specific genes.
It signals the end of transcription.