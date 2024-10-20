Skip to main content
Mastering biology chapter 14 Flashcards

Mastering biology chapter 14
  • What is the central dogma of molecular biology?
    DNA -> RNA -> Protein
  • What is the role of mRNA in protein synthesis?
    mRNA carries the genetic information from DNA to the ribosome.
  • What is transcription?
    The process of copying a segment of DNA into RNA.
  • What enzyme is responsible for transcription?
    RNA polymerase
  • What is translation in biology?
    The process of synthesizing proteins from mRNA.
  • What are codons?
    Triplets of nucleotides in mRNA that code for specific amino acids.
  • What is the function of tRNA?
    tRNA brings amino acids to the ribosome during protein synthesis.
  • What is a mutation?
    A change in the nucleotide sequence of DNA.
  • What is a point mutation?
    A mutation affecting a single nucleotide pair.
  • What is a frameshift mutation?
    A mutation caused by insertions or deletions that change the reading frame.
  • What is the role of ribosomes in protein synthesis?
    Ribosomes facilitate the linking of amino acids to form proteins.
  • What is an anticodon?
    A sequence of three bases in tRNA complementary to a codon in mRNA.
  • What is the significance of the start codon?
    It signals the beginning of translation and codes for methionine.
  • What is the role of the promoter in transcription?
    A DNA sequence that signals RNA polymerase where to start transcription.
  • What is RNA splicing?
    The process of removing introns and joining exons in pre-mRNA.
  • What is the function of the poly-A tail in mRNA?
    It protects mRNA from degradation and aids in export from the nucleus.
  • What is the role of the 5' cap in mRNA?
    It helps protect mRNA from degradation and assists in ribosome binding.
  • What is a silent mutation?
    A mutation that does not change the amino acid sequence of a protein.
  • What is a missense mutation?
    A mutation that results in a different amino acid in the protein.
  • What is a nonsense mutation?
    A mutation that introduces a premature stop codon into the mRNA.