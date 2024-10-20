Mastering biology chapter 14 Flashcards
Mastering biology chapter 14
What is the central dogma of molecular biology?
DNA -> RNA -> ProteinWhat is the role of mRNA in protein synthesis?
mRNA carries the genetic information from DNA to the ribosome.What is transcription?
The process of copying a segment of DNA into RNA.What enzyme is responsible for transcription?
RNA polymeraseWhat is translation in biology?
The process of synthesizing proteins from mRNA.What are codons?
Triplets of nucleotides in mRNA that code for specific amino acids.What is the function of tRNA?
tRNA brings amino acids to the ribosome during protein synthesis.What is a mutation?
A change in the nucleotide sequence of DNA.What is a point mutation?
A mutation affecting a single nucleotide pair.What is a frameshift mutation?
A mutation caused by insertions or deletions that change the reading frame.What is the role of ribosomes in protein synthesis?
Ribosomes facilitate the linking of amino acids to form proteins.What is an anticodon?
A sequence of three bases in tRNA complementary to a codon in mRNA.What is the significance of the start codon?
It signals the beginning of translation and codes for methionine.What is the role of the promoter in transcription?
A DNA sequence that signals RNA polymerase where to start transcription.What is RNA splicing?
The process of removing introns and joining exons in pre-mRNA.What is the function of the poly-A tail in mRNA?
It protects mRNA from degradation and aids in export from the nucleus.What is the role of the 5' cap in mRNA?
It helps protect mRNA from degradation and assists in ribosome binding.What is a silent mutation?
A mutation that does not change the amino acid sequence of a protein.What is a missense mutation?
A mutation that results in a different amino acid in the protein.What is a nonsense mutation?
A mutation that introduces a premature stop codon into the mRNA.